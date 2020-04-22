Catholic World News

Court upholds New Mexico 5-person limit on church gatherings

April 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: One of the state’s bishops, Bishop Peter Baldacchino of Las Cruces, has permitted priests to resume public Masses within the context of the state’s limits.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!