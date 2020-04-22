Catholic World News

3 states’ CO19 abortion bans remain after court interventions

April 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Several states have limited abortions in the wake of the pandemic, but “judges have so far intervened to allow abortions in some form in Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Iowa, Louisiana, and Tennessee.” Limits remain in place in Alaska, Mississippi, and (after a federal appeals court decision) Texas.

