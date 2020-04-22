Catholic World News
Christ passes through all closed quarantine doors, Ukrainian Catholic leader says in Easter message
April 22, 2020
» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
CWN Editor's Note: Ukraine’s Eastern-rite Catholics celebrated Easter on April 19, one week after Latin-rite Catholics.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!