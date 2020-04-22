Catholic World News

USCCB calls on faithful to demand CO19 vaccine free from abortion

April 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: This USCCB action alert follows a letter in which the bishops called on the FDA to develop a vaccine free from “ethically problematic cell lines.”

