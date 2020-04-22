Catholic World News

Pope Francis devotes general audience to Earth Day

April 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Departing from his series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the Beatitudes, Pope Francis recalled the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). “This is an occasion for renewing our commitment to love and care for our common home and for the weaker members of our human family,” the Pope said (video). “In today’s celebration of Earth Day, we are called to renew our sense of sacred respect for the earth, for it is not just our home but also God’s home.”

