Catholic World News

Italian police officer interrupts Mass; priest refuses to tell 12 faithful to leave

April 22, 2020

Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Antonio Napolioni of Cremona criticized his priest for “failure to comply with current emergency regulations prohibiting the celebration of Mass in the presence of the faithful,” while Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, criticized the police for interrupting Mass (Italian-language link). Similar police actions throughout Italy took place a week before.

