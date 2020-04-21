Catholic World News

Ecuador bishop rues oil pipeline disaster

April 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “This was big, something like this has never happened,” the city water director of the provincial capital of Puerto Francisco de Orellana (El Coca) told the Reuters news agency.

