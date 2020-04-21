Catholic World News

Texas bishop calls on ICE to release nonviolent detainees during CO19 outbreak

April 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Our faith compels us to welcome the stranger with compassion,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso said in his statement. “And this is also a matter of public health. By keeping non-violent migrants in immigration custody, we are placing everyone in danger.”

