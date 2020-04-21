Catholic World News

Vatican thanks China for aid, but does not thank Taiwan; criticism from Cardinal Burke

April 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has thanked China for a donation of health supplies but has not thanked democratic Taiwan for a donation of 280,000 masks. “Something is badly wrong,’’ with China seemingly enjoying “a place of privilege with the Vatican,” said Cardinal Raymond Burke. “The agreement which the Vatican made with the People’s Republic of China in 2018 – of which there is still no public record – has been, in practice, a repudiation of the tremendous suffering of countless Chinese confessors of the faith and martyrs for the faith at the hands of the atheistic Communist government and has only resulted in a greater ongoing persecution of faithful Chinese Catholics.’’

