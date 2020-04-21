Catholic World News

Nigerian priest leaves German parish after numerous threats

April 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Eagle (Nigeria)

CWN Editor's Note: “Concern for the protection and health of [Father] Asomugha makes this step unavoidable,” said the vicar general of the Diocese of Speyer. “It would be irresponsible to continue to expose [Father] Asomugha to this threat.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!