Swiss scholar named deputy director of Vatican Library

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Timothy Janz, a native of Switzerland with academic degrees from the Universities of Laval, Oxford, and the Sorbonne, as deputy director of the Vatican Library and director of its “printed books” division.

