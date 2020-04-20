Catholic World News

Mosques closed in Saudi Arabia

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Saudi Arabia’s Muslims should “avoid gatherings, because they are the main cause of the spread of the infection,” said the nation’s highest religious authority. The Ulema Council also urged the world’s Muslims not to invite friends to evening iftar dinners during the month of Ramadan.

