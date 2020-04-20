Catholic World News

CO19 has led the Irish to cooperate, Catholic and Protestant leaders say in joint statement

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “n the last number of weeks we have witnessed the vast majority of people on this island working together, in a way that has perhaps never been seen before, protecting one another from this terrible unseen enemy which is attacking our community,” the Christian leaders said in a joint statement. “God willing, once the pandemic is past, we will also have a renewed and strengthened sense of community on this island and a new understanding and deeper appreciation of one another.”

