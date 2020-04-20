Catholic World News

Let us accept mercy and show mercy, Pope preaches on Divine Mercy Sunday

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On the 20th anniversary of the canonization of St. Faustina Kowalska and the institution of Divine Mercy Sunday, Pope Francis celebrated Mass privately (video) at the Church of Santo Spirito in Sassia, a Roman shrine to the Divine Mercy. At the conclusion of Mass, the Pope delivered a brief Regina Caeli address.

