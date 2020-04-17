Catholic World News

Kenyan priest charged with exposing others to virus

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Kenya faces criminal charges for having “negligently spread an infectious disease.” Father Richard Onyango Oduor allegedly failed to quaratine himself, in accordance with current regulations, after returning from a trip to Italy.

