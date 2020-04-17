Catholic World News

Chinese diocese cancels annual pilgrimage honoring Our Lady of Sheshan

April 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Shanghai diocese has announced the cancellation of the annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Our Lady of Sheshan, which was to take place on May 24. The pilgrimage—which has typically drawn thousands of people, even when government officials discouraged participation—was judged unsafe because of the CO19 epidemic.

