FEMA warns against bias in CO19 care

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The guidelines from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help ensure that regardless of ability or disability, age, origin or chronic health issues, patients are treated equally,” the National Right to Life Committee’s president said.

