Mormons to build 1st temple in China

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is not one of the five recognized religions in China,” the Mormon church says on its website. “Overall, because members of our church have worked to follow government regulations, the church has a good reputation and is respected.”

