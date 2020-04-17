Catholic World News

‘The moment to see the poor,’ leaders of pontifical academies write in editorial

April 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo (the Chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences and of Social Science) and the presidents of the two academies have written an editorial for Science Magazine, the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

