Catholic World News

German bishops criticize Merkel’s decision to maintain ban on public worship

April 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The German chancellor is “allowing smaller shops to reopen [and] schools to re-start,” Deutsche Welle reported. “However, the closure of bars, restaurants, and religious buildings will remain in place without a specified end date.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!