Italian police disrupt Catholic services; Church leaders silent

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Italian police interrupted church services in a number of different Italian cities during Holy Week and Easter Sunday, enforcing emergency restrictions by preventing public gatherings. John Allen of Crux notes the conspicuous absence of protests from the Catholic hierarchy.

