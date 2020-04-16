Catholic World News

Benedict XVI celebrates 93rd birthday

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI celebrated his 93rd birthday on April 16, spending the day quietly at the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesia residence. In past years the former Pontiff has received visits from Pope Francis and his brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, on his birthday. This year, because of CO19 restrictions, he is not expected to have visitors. The retired Pope is described as alert but increasingly frail.

