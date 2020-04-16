Catholic World News

Virginia bishops criticize governor for signing abortion measure on Good Friday

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The legislation repeals health and safety protections at abortion facilities, allows nonphysicians to perform first-trimester abortions and removes essential informed consent requirements, including the opportunity to view an ultrasound,” the report notes.

