Egyptian police raid jihadist cell set to attack churches at Easter
April 16, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The Coptic Orthodox Church will celebrate Easter on April 19.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
