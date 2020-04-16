Catholic World News

Bishop discusses living the faith in Kenya, 5 years after major terrorist attack

April 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: 148 persons were killed, and 79 injured, in the Garissa University College attack, which was perpetrated by the jihadist group Al-Shabaab.

