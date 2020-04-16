Catholic World News
Paris archbishop welcomes Macron’s renewed pledge to rebuild Notre Dame
April 16, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: “Both the city and state, which own the cathedral, are agreed on the goal of reconstruction,” Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris said one year after the devastating fire. President Emmanuel Macron pledged that “the French will again rediscover the joy of being together, and the spire of Notre Dame will once again rise toward heaven.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
