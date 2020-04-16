Catholic World News

Iranian Christian released from prison

April 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Christian Solidarity Worldwide

CWN Editor's Note: Fatemeh Bakhteri, 35, is a convert from Islam to the Church of Iran, a Protestant community. During her 2018 trial for “spreading propaganda against the regime,” the judge offered to free her if she returned to the practice of Islam.

