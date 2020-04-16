Catholic World News

Mexican parish desecrated

April 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Thieves stole money from the poor box at St. Paul’s Parish in Xalapa, the capital of the Mexican state of Veracruz (map); they damaged the reliquary of St. Rafael Guízar y Valencia and smeared feces in parts of the church. An act of reparation will be held on April 19.

