Catholic World News

Justice department defends church rights during CO19 shutdown

April 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Justice has supported a Mississippi church’s suit challenging state restrictions on worship during the CO19 epidemic. The Justice Department said that government restrictions must honor the “fundamental right to the free exercise of religion.” A public-health emergency may justify some restrictions, the Department conceded. “There is no pandemic exception, however, to the fundamental liberties the Constitution safeguards.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!