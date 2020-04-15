Catholic World News

Northern Arabian prelate remembered as ‘brave bishop’

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Comboni Missionary Bishop Camillo Ballin, the vicar apostolic of Northern Arabia, died on April 12 at the age of 75. “Bishop Ballin’s legacy is his example of courage, enabling people to live out their faith in a place where it is frequently difficult to practice Christianity and his great work to ensure that the Christians are fully respected in the heartland of Islam,” Aid to the Church in Need said in a statement.

