CO19 has ‘buried us at the bottom of a deep pit,’ Syrian prelate says

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Archbishop Samir Nassar of Damascus added, “A light of peace illuminates our dark cave. The coronavirus has silenced weapons and violence. A rare calm reigns on all fronts, a calm that all peace talks and world powers have failed to find.”

