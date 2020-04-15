Catholic World News

Law professor: Cardinal Pell’s high court victory hinged on lower courts’ ‘stark factual mistake’ over timing

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Jeremy Gans, professor at Melbourne Law School, writes that the High Court of Australia judged that a jury (in 2018) and Victoria’s Court of Appeal made a “stark factual mistake” in convicting Cardinal Pell: they believed he had been alone with the choirboys in the cathedral sacristy for five or six minutes, but “on the complainant’s [own] account, the boys must have taken over three minutes to reach the sacristy [after the end of Mass], at which point the hiatus would have been mostly over.”

