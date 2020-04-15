Catholic World News

New Albanian bishop was once atheist migrant

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Arjan Dodaj, recently appointed an auxiliary bishop, was born in 1977, baptized in 1997, and ordained to the priesthood in 2003.

