Italian bishop questions closing of churches

April 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian bishop has questioned the closing of churches, saying that the CO19 has caused “great suffering” to the faithful who do not have access to the sacraments. Bishop Riccardo Fontana of Arezzo reasoned: “The cathedral is the largest covered edifice in the city, so explain to me why it’s permitted to enter supermarkets in reasonable numbers but not the church.”

