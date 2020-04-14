Catholic World News

Virginia priest-blogger who criticized bishops removed from parish

April 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Virginia priest whose popular blog had been critical of American bishops’ handling of the sex-abuse crisis has been relieved of his parish assignment. In February, Father Mark White had been told by Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond to stop blogging. He complied with the order, but asked the bishop’s permission to resume posting again during the CO19 shutdown, as a way to communicate with his parishioners. When the bishop did not respond to the request, Father White began blogging again. He has now been transferred to prison ministry.

