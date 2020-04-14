Catholic World News

Orthodox archbishop: end sanctions on Syria, CO19 suffering is enough

April 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Middle East Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Jerusalem has called for a relaxation of international sanctions on Syria, saying that the CO19 epidemic has caused enough suffering. “I send this appeal and this message,” said Archbishop Atallah Hanna; “perhaps it reaches people who still have conscience in this world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!