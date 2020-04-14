Catholic World News

Supreme Court to hear Little Sisters, Catholic school cases by teleconference

April 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Little Sisters are “returning to the high court because of state challenges to the Trump administration’s decision to allow religious employers to opt out of the Affordable Health Care’s contraceptive mandate”; the other cases involve “two California Catholic schools that were sued by the teachers they had fired who claimed they had been victims of job discrimination.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!