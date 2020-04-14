Catholic World News

Pandemic transforms life, ministry of Manhattan Dominican friars

April 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “[Father] Hugh Vincent Dyer, a 45-year-old Catholic friar, begins his days now in a sealed nursing home in Manhattan,” the report begins. “He celebrates Mass in an empty chapel. The service is broadcast over closed-circuit television into residents’ rooms. ‘And I preach,’ he told me, ‘because the people are listening,’ even though there are no eyes in the chapel to reflect recognition, and no heads to bow in thanks.”

