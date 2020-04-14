Catholic World News

‘We have to listen to the experts’ in deciding when to reopen churches, Cardinal Dolan says

April 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We have to listen to the physicians, the scientists,” the archbishop of New York told the CBS News program Face the Nation on Easter Sunday. “We have to listen to our civic officials because they’re on top of things. And—and we’re people of common sense. God gave—God gave us a brain.”

