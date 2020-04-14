Catholic World News

Pope contrasts witness of women, corrupt silence of guards at Christ’s empty tomb

April 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on April 13 (video), Pope Francis preached on Matthew 28:8-15, the Gospel reading of the day. The Pope invited those watching the Mass to pray an act of spiritual communion. The Mass concluded with adoration and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Regina Caeli.

