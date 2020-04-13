Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell: one-sided media coverage is ‘betrayal of the national interest’

April 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Andrew Bolt of Sky News, Cardinal George Pell said that the Australia’s government-funded ABC network gave “an overwhelming presentation of one view and only one view” in coverage of Catholic affairs. “I think that’s a betrayal of the national interest,” he said.

