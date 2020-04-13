Catholic World News

President Trump issues Easter message

April 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The light of Christ will always triumph over the trials and tribulations we face because He has defeated death,” President Trump wrote on Easter Sunday. “Today, let us take a little extra time to pray for the strength of our country and our people, and ask that God hold all Americans in the palm of His hand. Together, let us rejoice in knowing that Christ has risen.”

