Time to consider universal basic wage, Pope tells popular movements

April 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “My hope is that governments understand that technocratic paradigms (whether state-centered or market-driven) are not enough to address this crisis or the other great problems affecting humankind,” Pope Francis said in an Easter Sunday letter to the World Meeting of Popular Movements (Spanish-language link). “I hope that this time of danger will free us from operating on automatic pilot, shake our sleepy consciences and allow a humanist and ecological conversion that puts an end to the idolatry of money and places human life and dignity at the center.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

