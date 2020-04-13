Catholic World News

Archbishop rebukes Malta’s government for refusing to rescue, accept migrants

April 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “All persons in distress within Malta’s SAR [search and rescue] zone should be rescued & their safety should always be guaranteed,” Archbishop Charles Scicluna tweeted after government said it could “no longer guarantee the rescue of migrants or allow their disembarkation” because of CO19. The prelate added, “Saving lives & ensuring their disembarkation at a safe place is a fundamental legal obligation and also a moral imperative that can in no way be negotiated or renounced.” Shortly before this statement, the prelate blessed the nation with the Most Blessed Sacrament.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

