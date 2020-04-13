Catholic World News

Shroud of Turin exposed for veneration on Holy Saturday

April 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis thanked Archbishop Cesare Nosiglia of Turin for exposing the Holy Shroud for veneration via the various means of social communication.

