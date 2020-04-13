Catholic World News

Let us stay close to Jesus and Mary, USCCB president says in Easter message

April 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Christ is risen and we will rise with him!” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “This is the promise of Easter. And God does not withdraw his promise, even when Easter comes during a pandemic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!