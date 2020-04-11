Catholic World News

‘After the Sabbath the women went to the tomb’: Pope Francis celebrates Easter Vigil Mass

April 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). “Tonight we acquire a fundamental right that can never be taken away from us: the right to hope,” the Pope preached. “It is a new and living hope that comes from God. It is not mere optimism; it is not a pat on the back or an empty word of encouragement … Jesus’ hope is different. He plants in our hearts the conviction that God is able to make everything work unto good because even from the grave he brings life.”

