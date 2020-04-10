Catholic World News

Arkansas investigating Little Rock abortion provider; virus spread at issue, governor says

April 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The fact that people will be coming in from out of state during this time violates the direction that we’re trying to go and the safety procedures we’re trying to put into place,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

