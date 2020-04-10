Catholic World News

Churches, other religious organizations are now eligible for SBA loans

April 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Small Business Administration announced that “faith-based organizations, including houses of worship, are eligible to receive SBA loans, regardless of whether they provide secular social services,” according to the report. This applies both to the Paycheck Protection Program designed to keep small business workers employed, and to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program which provides small businesses and non-profits working capital.”

