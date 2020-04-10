Catholic World News

Crown of Thorns venerated in Notre-Dame Cathedral

April 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Paris (French text, video)

CWN Editor's Note: On Good Friday, Archbishop Michel Aupetit led the veneration of the Crown of Thorns in Notre-Dame de Paris, nearly one year after the devastating fire there. The veneration included music by Bach, Gluck, Telemann, and Schubert, and words by St. Teresa of Calcutta and the French Catholic authors Marie Noël (1883-1967), Paul Claudel (1868-1955), Charles Péguy (1883-1914), and Francis Jammes (1868-1938).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!